Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $18.57 million and $763,369.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monetha has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

