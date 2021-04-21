Bella Protocol (BEL) Reaches Market Cap of $122.69 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $122.69 million and $34.40 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

