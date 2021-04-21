Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells C$30,228.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.58, for a total transaction of C$30,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,604,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,788,152.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 3,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total transaction of C$14,916.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 9,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$40,740.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

CVE RUP traded up C$0.35 on Wednesday, reaching C$4.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,809. The firm has a market capitalization of C$799.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.71.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUP. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Rupert Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

