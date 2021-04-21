MASQ (MASQ) Market Cap Tops $4.89 Million

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $87,512.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

