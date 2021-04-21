TrustToken Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00067739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.74 or 0.00667015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.74 or 0.08000125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00050337 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.