Ritocoin (RITO) Price Down 41.7% This Week

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $509,106.30 and approximately $68.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,583,000,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,570,947,324 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

