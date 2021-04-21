Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192,852.00

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $192,852.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.83 or 0.00012696 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00062788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00275968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.96 or 0.01027668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00024358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.34 or 0.00656681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,817.59 or 1.00019046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

