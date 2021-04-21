BLAST Trading Up 241.1% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 241.1% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $102,559.80 and $65.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005946 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,769,841 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

