Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.63. 879,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,109. Equifax has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03.

Get Equifax alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.