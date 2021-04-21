Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

GSBD traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 462,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,503. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

