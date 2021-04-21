GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 611,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,910,462 shares of company stock worth $69,597,442 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

