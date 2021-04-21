Lobstex Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $907,654.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,787,798 coins and its circulating supply is 21,787,786 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

