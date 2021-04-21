$133.98 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $133.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.71 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $6.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.33. 31,157,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,321,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.