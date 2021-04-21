Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report sales of $890.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $872.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $897.00 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $774.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,611. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

