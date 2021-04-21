Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $597.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.31 million and the highest is $614.40 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $615.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $6,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 451,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

