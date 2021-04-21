Soren Abildgaard Sells 1,007 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $144.99. 868,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

