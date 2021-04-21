Insider Selling: Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 323,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,685. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

