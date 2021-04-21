Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

PFBC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 42,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $69.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

