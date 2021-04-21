Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.98. 52,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $86.25.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.