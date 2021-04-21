Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBHS traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 680,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,559. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

