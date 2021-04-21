ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $12,692.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00067494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00179152 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,132,658 coins and its circulating supply is 34,449,047 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

