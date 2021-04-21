Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.21-7.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 470,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.09). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $316,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,150 shares of company stock worth $11,921,669 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

