Financial Comparison: Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) vs. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -5.79% -5.47% Artelo Biosciences N/A -96.32% -88.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enochian Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Enochian Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of Enochian Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and Artelo Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A N/A -$11.42 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A

About Enochian Biosciences

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine. The company's pipeline development products also include ENOB-HB-01, a coopting Hepatitis B polymerase; ENOB-DC-01, an off-the-shelf DC vaccine pulsed with MCV lysate; ENOB-DC-11 innovative DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intratumoral injection. The company has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

