Harald Reinhart Sells 16,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00.
Zai Lab stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. 1,150,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,317. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.
Zai Lab Company Profile
Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.
