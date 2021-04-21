Zacks: Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

NYSE:UA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.73. 2,930,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,959,579. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,017,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after buying an additional 1,257,820 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 6,873.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 1,030,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 523,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,635,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 373,352 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

