Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $2.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY21 guidance to $22.50-23.50 EPS.

Shares of WHR traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $234.70. 1,115,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.75. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $240.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

