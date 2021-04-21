Hyve 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Hyve has a market cap of $5.35 million and $1.00 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00275121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.95 or 0.01026581 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.82 or 0.00656509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.91 or 0.99844023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,701,227 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

