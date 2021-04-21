Emerald Crypto Price Down 38.1% Over Last Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $274,206.07 and $28.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.