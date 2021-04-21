Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $456.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.33 million and the lowest is $418.47 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CRSR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 517,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

