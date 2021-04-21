Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.75 Million

Brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to post $326.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $337.87 million and the lowest is $312.80 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $377.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 400,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

