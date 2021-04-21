Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.80.

TDC stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.88. 874,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,083. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

