Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.63 Million

Analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce sales of $124.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.80 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $694.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $255.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.07 million.

DLTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 86,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,144. Duluth has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

