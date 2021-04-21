CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.90 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $648.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

COR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 143,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,229. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

