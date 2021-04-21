DODO (DODO) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One DODO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $399.11 million and $58.48 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00068209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00095005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.02 or 0.00663827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.35 or 0.07971606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00049918 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DODOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.