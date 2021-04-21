SnowSwap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $662,384.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $36.14 or 0.00066448 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $662,384.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00062869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00275724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.64 or 0.01029036 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.73 or 0.00659621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,240.44 or 0.99734294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,183 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

