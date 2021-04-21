First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of FFWM stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 119,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. First Foundation has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

