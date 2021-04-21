$30.85 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will announce sales of $30.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.45 million and the highest is $31.50 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $25.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $121.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.60 million to $124.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.62 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $137.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMBK traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.