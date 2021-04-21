Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.34 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.
XM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 2,862,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.
About Qualtrics International
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
