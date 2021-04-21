Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.03)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $240-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.34 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.

XM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 2,862,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,305. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

