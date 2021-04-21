Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $2.27, RTT News reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $104.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

