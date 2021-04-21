FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of FMC traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $114.86. 425,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.37. FMC has a 1 year low of $83.17 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

