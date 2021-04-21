Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Tops 1-Day Volume of $382,434.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.75 or 0.00045404 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $32.84 million and $382,434.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00277187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $559.16 or 0.01025839 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.32 or 0.00661040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,629.97 or 1.00224199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,326,825 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

