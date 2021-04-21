$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.99. 838,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,823. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

