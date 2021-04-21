SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. 1,198,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,587. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.