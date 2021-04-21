Analysts Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Price Target at $84.00

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The stock had a trading volume of 328,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

