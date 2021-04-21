$221.65 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to post $221.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $190.15 million. DraftKings reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $997.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,977,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,159,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.23. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

