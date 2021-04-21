Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce sales of $74.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $67.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $370.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $530.12 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $587.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%.

GH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.80. The stock had a trading volume of 803,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,277. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.77.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total transaction of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at $385,109,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,055,539 shares of company stock worth $167,742,889. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

