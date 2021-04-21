IoT Chain (ITC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.73 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $15.55 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003820 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00153108 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ITCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.