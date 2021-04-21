Liquity (LQTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $719,544.98

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $719,544.98 and approximately $3.69 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $33.47 or 0.00061628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00063059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00277926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.06 or 0.01021961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.24 or 0.00655910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.32 or 0.99785436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Liquity

