Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,973.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $140,973.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 27.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,381.56 or 0.04418142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00478160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $909.51 or 0.01687283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.24 or 0.00699844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00554060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00247506 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

