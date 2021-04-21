Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

DELL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,202. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

